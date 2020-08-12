Lifting restrictions too early hurt economy and public health, Rosengren says

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says the U.S. economic recovery is already losing steam because some states lifted restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 too early.

"In short, lifting restrictions too early and too quickly hurt both the economy and public health down the road," he said in a speech to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

"As long as the virus poses significant threats to public health, a full economic recovery will be very difficult as individuals, often voluntarily, avoid activities that place their health at risk."

He gives monetary an fiscal policy credit for mitigating adverse effects the shutdowns had on the economy, but said the economy's future path will rely more on the path of the virus than policymaking.

"Going forward, states should be carefully calibrating their actions to data, especially as we reach the fall with schools opening and more activities moving inside as the seasons change," Rosengren said. "Failure to take quick actions to suppress the virus could result in more severe economic outcomes as well as the unnecessary loss of life."

Rosengren expects to see more borrowers under the Main Street Lending Program, which got off to a slow start. "As borrowers and banks have become more familiar with the program, we have seen a steady increase in loans submitted to our portal," he said.

Currently more than $856M in loans are active, with more than $250M in loans committed or settled. "Much of the increase has occurred recently, and I expect we will continue to see more," he added.

