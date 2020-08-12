Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $674.04M (-55.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Coach brand comp. sales of -56.4%, Kate Spade comps. sale of -56.3% and adjusted gross margin rate of 67.2%.

Over the last 2 years, TPR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.