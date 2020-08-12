For Q2, Red Violet (RDVT -5.8% ) reported revenue of $7.06M (-2.6% Y/Y); platform revenue increased 11% and services revenue dipped 82%.

Gross profit decreased 1% to $3.5M; gross margin increased 100 bps to 50%.

A part of high-margin platform segment, Q2 FOREWARN users increased to 40,857 from 19,271 in year ago quarter.

New customer applications in June exceeded pre-pandemic levels, followed by July exceeding June by 8%; July revenue rose 9%.

Net loss narrowed 34% to $2.53M or -$0.22/share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 155% to $0.9M.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at 13.8M vs. $11.78M as of December 31, 2019; generated record $1.8M in positive cash flow.

"Red Violet is a great business which serves a large market and has the potential to grow significantly as the world increases its focus on utilizing consumer data. It is managed by people who have ironically created their main competitors. However, given management's experience and expertise in the industry, as well as the growing data fusion market, the company is well positioned to capitalize on this growth and take on a larger market share," Edward Tjoe wrote on Seeking Alpha.

