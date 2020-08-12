Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +3.0% ) (RDS.B +3.0% ) plans to acquire a 50% stake in Indian-based Nayara Energy's planned $9B petrochemical project, Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

In early June, Shell and Nayara, which is partly owned by Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines an equal joint venture for the project.

Global oil companies are eyeing the Indian market, where local refiners are boosting their petrochemical capacity to meet an expected surge in demand for goods ranging from paints to plastics.

The 1.8M-tonne/year full steam ethylene cracker and linked downstream units to be built at Vadinar in western Gujarat state would cost $8B-$9B and would take five years to complete, according to one person familiar with the matter.

