Harmony Gold (HMY +3.1% ) sees production recovering to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels around the end of August and that it expects a soaring gold price to double its margin.

Annual production, at 37,863 kg, was down 15% Y/Y, mainly hit by the pandemic related lockdown in South Africa.

Average underground recovered grade of Harmony’s South African assets was 2.5% lower at 5.45 g/t, compared with 5.59 g/t a year ago.

The company said that lower production will drive up all-in sustaining costs across its operations by between 17% and 19% at ~R645,000/kg to R655,000/kg; but it expects to benefit from a soaring gold price, saying its operating free cash flow margin could double from 7% to between 13% and 15%.

The average gold price received was 25% higher, at R735,569/kg, compared with R586,653/kg in the prior financial year.

Also, the company has rescheduled fiscal year results from August 18, to mid-September.