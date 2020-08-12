NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.62 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (-10.6% Y/Y).

Analyst expect online game services gross profit margin is 63.7%.

Over the last 2 years, NTES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.