Arcos Dorados (ARCO -2.8% ) reports Q2 consolidated revenue of $292.5M (-59.6% Y/Y), beating consensus by $46.5M.

Drive-thru and delivery segments together generated 80% of Q2 sales.

Systemwide comparable sales declined 51%.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to -14.3% compared to 7.8% in Q2 2019.

EPS loss of 0.43 vs. EPS of $0.05 last year.

The company continued taking proactive cost saving and cash management initiatives, which stabilized operating cash flow by the end of April.

