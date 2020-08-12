S&P bumping against all-time high as tech takes the baton

Stocks are adding to gains midday as technology and megacaps took their familiar position atop the leaderboard.

The S&P is up 1.5% at about 3,382, close to its record closing high of 3,386.15. Technical analysts say that there is resistance at the intraday high of 3,393.5 set in February.

The Dow is rising 1% and the Nasdaq is jumping 2.3% .

The Information Technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) is storming ahead, rising 2.3% .

Along with megacaps Apple and Microsoft, the big chip names are enjoying gains. AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia are the top three performers in the tech sector and also the overall S&P.

Today's financials rally was short-lived, even though rates are still higher. Profit-taking is likely one reason, with J.P. Morgan up the six previous sessions, while money is also rotating into the big tech move.

Recovery trade stocks are taking the brunt of the selling, with Carnival, Wynn and PVH among the weakest shares in the S&P.