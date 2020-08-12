II-VI Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $714.99M (+97.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IIVI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.