Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is off 2.4% , dropping after CTFN today threw cold water on reports that the company is up for sale.

The news service quotes a banker who says the company may have been up for sale before it eliminated its dividend, but that there's been no recent talk about a process.

A potential sale may just be rumor and speculation around Consolidated's bank hires, with a source noting Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are the company's long-standing advisers rather than hires for a sale.

Consolidated was reported in May to be undergoing a strategic review.