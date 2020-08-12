China Yuchai International (CYD +3.0% ) reported Q2 revenue increase of 34.7% Y/Y to $925.2M (RMB 6.5B), due to higher engine sales to the truck market and off-road segments.

The total number of engines sold by GYMCL during the quarter was 145,278 units, an increase of 32% Y/Y.

GYMCL's unit sales to the off-road market increased by 51.7% Y/Y.

Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 14.5%; and operating margin expanded by 85 bps to 6.8%.

Finance costs decreased by 17.4% Y/Y to $3.8M, reflecting reduced bills discounting amount compared to 2Q19.

Cash and bank balances were $931.5M at the end of the quarter. Inventories were $565M.

Company anticipates that their portfolio of advanced engines compliant with both the new National VI and Tier 4 emission standards will further improve their market position in the future.

