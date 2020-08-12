Providing more jobless benefits vital for growth, Kaplan says

Extending some form of enhanced unemployment benefits, even if it's not as much as the $600/week supplemental payment under the CARES Act, will be "critical to continue to provide some underpinning to consumers," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in a webinar with the Lubbock, TX, Chamber of Commerce.

That fiscal support has helped keep GDP "higher than it would be otherwise because consumers have money to spend and their incomes have not declined in a way you'd normally expect in a downturn," he said. If supplemental unemployment benefits aren't reinstated, "that would hurt incomes."

State and local governments also will have to cut back if they don't get more aid, he said. "They've got to allocate money for schools and other things so they'll just cut staff," he said.

Kaplan says the economic rebound has been "muted" by the resurgence of the virus in many regions of the U.S.

Expects GDP growth in Q3 and Q4, with overall GDP down 5% for the year; sees unemployment rate at ~9% by the end of the year.

Warns that GDP will increase more slowly if people don't follow guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Previously: Lifting restrictions too early hurt economy and public health, Rosengren says (Aug. 12)