Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+28.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.17B (+17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.

