Brooks Brothers confirms it will be purchased for $325M by a retail venture owned by Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group (SPG -1.7% )

Sparc Group LLC will continue running at least 125 Brooks Brothers retail locations as part of the deal, according to Associated Press.

The venerable chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.

Simon's interest Brooks Brothers was reported earlier this week.

Earlier today, the consumer prices report showed a significant drop in prices for mens' suits amid the work-from-home environment.