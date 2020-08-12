Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.

