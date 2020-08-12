Baird is positive on BRP Inc. (DOOO +10.6% ) after channel checks indicate strong demand trends.

"Our checks confirm robust retail growth in the July quarter as consumers look to the outdoors during the pandemic. BRP already reported "over 35%" growth in May - and our work indicates the momentum continued through July. Supply constraints may limit upside much beyond 40% growth (implying share losses), but the outdoor pandemic theme is real. Demand significantly outpaced supply, with 75% of BRP dealers reporting availability was an issue (versus 65% for Polaris)."

The firm expects consensus estimates on BRP to move higher (see the current consensus marks).

DOOO was also lifted by National Bank Financial today to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform.