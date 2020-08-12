Ericsson (ERIC +1.8% ) has launched the first commercial 5G network in Slovenia via its deal with leading provider Telekom Slovenije.

Rollout had commenced within a week of signing the deal on July 16, the company says.

Initial 5G services are available in major cities, and Telekom Slovenije looks to cover a third of the country with 5G by year-end.

The company notes the deal marks its 100th 5G commercial agreement with a unique provider. That count includes 58 publicly announced contracts, and 56 live 5G networks across five continents.

Its first public 5G partnership announcement came in 2014.