Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF -0.5% ) said it is forecasting significant free cash flow in the second half of the year, and expects to generate between $49-$79M of free cash flow, at $1,900/oz.

Q2 production decreased sharply, with gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) falling 22% Y/Y to 31,531. Average realized price achieved, however, rose sharply to $1,713/oz, from $1,303/oz a year ago.

The company’s adjusted net income surged 507% to $8.5M, from $1.4M, in last year second quarter and experienced a large cash increase of $23M during the second quarter, amid the two-month shutdown of mining , crushing and stacking activities in Mexico, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

