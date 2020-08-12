Hudbay Minerals rises (HBM +14.1% ) after it reported smaller than expected quarterly loss of $51.9M, but the company said that 8-week suspension of operations at Constancia mine, in Peru, had a significant impact on the company's Q2 results.

Strong performance of the company's Manitoba business, in Canada, helped to offset the lower contribution from Peru operations.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $49.1M, little lower than Q1 2020 levels of $55M.

Consolidated copper production fell 27% sequentially to 18,026 tonnes, and gold production increased by 7%, owing to higher production from Manitoba as a result of higher gold grades and record quarterly gold recoveries at the Stall mill. Zinc production was in line with Q1 of 2020.

Meanwhile, Hudbay slashed its guidance for its ops in Peru. Overall, copper production is expected to be between 83,000 -97,000 tonnes, of which 65,000-75,000 tonnes will come from Peru.

Precious metals guidance is 135,000 -170,000 ounces, comprising 25,000-35,000 oz from Peru and 110,000-135,000 oz from Manitoba..

Hudbay's earlier forecast for Peru ops stood at 80,000-95,000 tonnes of copper and 45,000-55,000 ounces of gold for 2020