Unsurprisingly, investors appear to be locking in profits after the extended rally in COVID-19 vaccine names considering the breathtaking rise in many of the players.

Support may be softening in the second-tier developers ahead of key data readouts from the leaders in the next 30-60 days.

Selected tickers and % off recent highs:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) ( -1.4% )

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) ( -12.7% )

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) ( -5.5% )

Merck (NYSE:MRK) ( -1.1% )

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) ( -1.5% )

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) ( -26.7% )

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) ( -33.6% )

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) ( -33.0% )

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) ( -45.0% )

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) ( -49.6% )

IBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) ( -66.4% )

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) ( -59.6% )