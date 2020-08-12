PGT Innovations (PGTI -3.0% ) Q2 sales increased 2% to $203M, beating consensus by $11.08M.

Gross profit rose 2% to $74M.

Net income decreased 87% $2M, negatively impacted by an $8Mnon-cash impairment charge and $4M in costs and charges relating to Florida facilities consolidation, both before tax-effect.

EPS dropped 86% to $0.04, and adjusted EPS decreased 34% to $0.21.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15% to $35M due to lower sales in our organic business and less favorable product mix.

“We believe our balance sheet is strong, and we continue to deliver solid free cash flow. We ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $174M, including a cash balance of $98M and undrawn revolver capacity of $76M. Given our cash position and overall liquidity, since the end of our second quarter of 2020, we made voluntary prepayments of borrowings under the term loan totaling $10M.” says Sherri Baker, senior VP and CFO.

