Kamada (KMDA -4.9% ) Q2 shows revenue of $33.09M ( -6% Y/Y ), misses estimates by 2.95M.

Proprietary products segment revenues were $22.6M ( -17% Y/Y ) The drop was due to expediting shipments in Q1 in anticipation of global transportation instability in the wake of COVID-19.

Distribution segment revenues were $10.5M ( +31% Y/Y )

Proprietary Product segment gross margins were 43%.

Net income of $3.5M vs. $6.1M in Q2 2019.

Net cash available equals ~$100M as of June 30.

Full-year 2020 guidance: Revenue $132M-137M

