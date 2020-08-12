Kamada (KMDA -4.9%) Q2 shows revenue of $33.09M (-6% Y/Y), misses estimates by 2.95M.
Proprietary products segment revenues were $22.6M (-17% Y/Y) The drop was due to expediting shipments in Q1 in anticipation of global transportation instability in the wake of COVID-19.
Distribution segment revenues were $10.5M (+31% Y/Y)
Proprietary Product segment gross margins were 43%.
Net income of $3.5M vs. $6.1M in Q2 2019.
Net cash available equals ~$100M as of June 30.
Full-year 2020 guidance: Revenue $132M-137M
