At-home food inflation dips in July, but consumers still feeling the pinch

Prices for food eaten at home saw an unexpected decline in today’s retail inflation report.

The overall food index component of the CPI fell 0.4% in July, its first decline since April. The measure of food eaten at home dropped 1.1%, compared with a 0.7% rise in June, a 1% gain in May and a sharp 2.6% spike in April.

Food-at-home prices had been climbing as retail demand grew with restaurants closed for COVID-19 lockdowns. Staples like beef saw a jump in prices as demand at the supermarket rose while supply stayed steady. Last month the subindex for meat, poultry, fish and eggs fell 3.8%, with beef falling 8.2%. That could be a sign that producers are finding away to adjust the supply chain away from restaurants on onto grocery store shelves.

Food away from home prices rose 0.5% in July, the same as the month before, indicating some traction despite rollbacks in openings. The index for full-service meals rose 0.4%, down from a 0.9% rise in June, while the index for limited service meals rose 0.6%, compared with a previous rise of 0.5%.

At 1.6%, the spread between food away from home inflation and at home inflation is at its highest level since the early 1970s and hasn’t been close to these levels since 1991.

Looking year-over-year, though, the food at home index has been up more than 4% in the last four months and the overall rise in food prices for July of 4.6% y/y was the third-highest increase since 2012, noted Michael Underhill, fund manager at Capital Innovations, in a tweet.

That kind of sticker shock will have consumers continuing to adjust their budgets, especially at a time of uncertainty over further government fiscal support.

Consumers “feel food inflation quickly and it has an outsized effect on their perceptions of overall price levels. As much as bond prices may be discounting little-to-no inflation, Americans see a different reality,” DataTrek Research wrote last week. And “higher food prices are obviously unwelcome just now and stretch consumers’ limited budgets.”