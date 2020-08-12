Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF +8.8% ) said that rising gold price, reduced operating costs and its Yaramoko operations in Burkina Faso “not materially” impacted by COVID-19, helped the company report record cash flow and operating margins for Q2.

Operations ensured 1,400tpd throughput rate and low cash operating costs of US$151/tonne which translated to record operating margins of $1,016/oz.

Cash flow from mining operations reached $33.3M and adjusted net income was $11M.

Produced 32,812 ounces at an average grade of 8.2g/t, and maintains to hit the upper-end of 2020 production guidance of 120,000-130,000oz.

AISC was $983/oz sold, compared with $836/oz in the March quarter, and Roxgold said it was expected to be relatively higher compared with prior years due to increased projected capital spend as the Bagassi South decline development was completed in 2020.

Forecasts cash operating cost guidance of $520-$580/ounce produced and AISC of $930-$990/ounce sold.

Roxgold said growth spend had been maintained at $15-$20M.

