The multiply-rescheduled opening of Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) event film Tenet is taking over in the United Kingdom, where it's made up 60% of ticket sales for cinema giant Vue.

In most of the UK's cinemas on Aug. 26, "you can watch any movie - just as long as it's Tenet," Variety says.

The film arrives against low competition, as Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged has been propping up a UK box office that seems to have been waiting for a major release.

The draw of a Christopher Nolan film (the director was born in London) is causing many British moviegoers to reassess their caution about heading out to the theater, according to the report. A number report booking tickets to see the film on IMAX screens.

The film is opening in many countries Aug. 26, and arriving in select U.S. cities on Sept. 3 and in China on Sept. 4.