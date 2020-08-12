Lyft (LYFT +0.2% ) will report Q2 results after the bell and analysts/investors will look for the continuing pandemic impact. Unlike rival Uber, which reported earnings last week, Lyft doesn't have a food delivery unit to offset the ride-share losses.

Consensus estimates expect a $0.97 loss per share and $349.4M in revenue, down 60% Y/Y. Uber's ride-share revenue dropped 67% in Q2.

In June, Lyft said rides increased 26% in May compared to April. If the volume held in June, Lyft expected a Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $325M. Analysts forecast an EBITDA loss of $290.8M.

Analysts think Lyft will report 10.5M active riders in the quarter with revenue per active rider at about $35.83.

For Q3, analysts expect $598.3M in revenue and $190.2M adjusted EBITDA loss.

