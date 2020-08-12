Phillips 66 (PSX -0.4% ) said it plans to reconfigure its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, Calif., to produce renewable fuels from used cooking oil, fats, greases and soybean oils rather than from crude oil.

The project would produce 680M gallons per year of renewable diesel, renewable gasoline and sustainable jet fuel annually; combined with production of renewable fuels from an existing project in development, Rodeo would produce more than 800M gal/year of renewable fuels, making it the world's largest facility of its kind.

Phillips also says it will shut down the Rodeo Carbon Plant and Santa Maria refining facility in Arroyo Grande, Calif., in 2023.

The company recently reported a large Q2 loss and a 60% Y/Y decline in revenues.