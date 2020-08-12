General Motors (GM -1.7% ) says it will continue building ventilators at one of its facilities in Indiana even after finishing a $489.4M government contract of 30K of the devices for the national stockpile.

GM will lease the building to Ventec Life Systems.

"The entire GM team stepped up and contributed for the greater good, but clearly our focus needs to be on automotive-related manufacturing,” GM spokesman Dan Flores stated. "Ventec is the expert here. We’re going to step back and they’re going to assume responsibility once the contract is filled," he added.

The interesting question of would GM consider splitting into an EV company and non-EV company was taken up by Seeking Alpha author Doron Levin in an article yesterday. "A spin-off could lessen the potential financial risk to today's GM shareholders of a much longer period of time and massive sunk costs until the mass adoption of EVs," he noted.