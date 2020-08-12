Israel's energy minister says he believes the country's regulators will allow Chevron (CVX +0.9% ) to operate Noble Energy's (NBL +0.1% ) local natural gas assets, despite a campaign by environmentalists to prevent it.

A public hearing about oil spills elsewhere in the world involving Chevron is "not necessary," Energy Minister Steinitz says, "because with natural gas, there is no problem with spills."

Israeli environmentalists claim Chevron is worse than rivals when it comes to pollution, and that it has "a terrible track record" on spills.

Chevron disputes Israeli activist claims, telling Bloomberg it enhanced "important safeguards," including 24-hour surveillance to prevent seeps, after last year's California spill and that it responded "responsibly and transparently" to a 2013 incident offshore Brazil.

"If Chevron can work in Canada, in Britain, in Japan and in Australia, there is no reason it won't be able to work in Israel," Steinitz says.

Chevron agreed last month to buy Noble for ~$5B.