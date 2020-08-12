U.S. government deficit narrows, reflecting July 15 tax deadline

July's U.S. government deficit of $63.0B shrank from $864.1B in June 202 and $119.7B in July 2019, reflecting less spending on coronavirus relief measures and higher revenue as July 15 was the tax filing deadline this year.

It's the smallest deficit since January's $32.6B shortfall.

Government outlays in July were $626B vs. total receipts of $563B; receipts more than doubled from last July's $251.3B due to the shift in the tax filing deadline.

YTD, the government shelled out $5.63T and pulled in $2.82T, resulting in a deficit of $2.81T.

The last month the U.S. had a surplus was in September 2019, with receipts exceeding outlays by $82.8B.

