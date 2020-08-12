For Q4, Performance Food Group (PFGC -3.5% ) reported revenue of $5.77B (-2.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $230M; total case volume dipped 11.5% with an underlying organic decline of 34.2%.

Eby-Brown acquisition contributed an additional $376.8M to net sales while Reinhart acquisition contributed $1.17B.

Gross profit dropped 8.7% to $639.1M; gross margin stood at 11.1% of total sales vs. 11.9% in year ago period.

Net loss of $151.2M or $1.19/share vs. net income of $63.2M or $0.60/share in the prior year period.

EBITDA decreased 193.4% to -$133.7M.

For FY20, PFG generated $623.6M in cash flow from operating activities, an increase of $306.2M Y/Y; $158M invested in capital expenditures (+18.9M Y/Y).

As of June 27, 2020, PFG had ~$2.1B of total liquidity, comprised of $420.7M of cash and $1.71B of excess availability on its Asset-Based Lending Facility.

During Q4, the company issued 15.5M+ new shares for net proceeds of $337.5M; issued $275M of new debt and raised an additional $110M through 364-day term loan with several lending institutions.

Amid the pandemic, PFG will not be providing FY21 financial guidance.

