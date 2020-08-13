Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q2 FFO of $1.2B includes $473M of disposition gains, mainly from the partial sell-down of its investment in BEP.

Q2 FFO per share of 73 cents vs. consensus of 43 cents and compares with 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Raised $23B of capital in asset management operations since Q1, bringing assets under management to ~$550M.

Q2 fee-related earnings, excluding performance fees, of $279M vs. $263M a year earlier.

Q2 FFO by segment: asset management $355M vs. $400M a year ago; real estate $89M vs. $316M; private equity $137M vs. $326M; infrastructure $84M vs. $62M; residential -$11M vs. $18M; renewable power $566M vs. $69M.

Q2 revenue of $12.8B fell from $16.9B a year earlier.

At June 30, 2020, fee-bearing capital was $277B, up 69% Y/Y.

