Aegon (NYSE:AEG) sinks 13% in U.S. premarket trading after withdrawing its 2019-2021 financial targets due to the uncertain economic outlook caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

In Amsterdam trading, AEG declines 14% .

New financial targets will be provided at the company's Capital Markets Day on Dec. 10.

Interim dividend 2020 is reduced to EUR 0.06 per share

Solvency II ratio falls to 195% on June 30, 2020 vs. 208% at March 31, 2020 and 201% at the end of 2019 due to adverse market impacts.

H1 return on equity of 6.5% vs. 7.0% in Q1 and 6.5% a year ago.

H1 net underlying earnings before tax of EUR 864M fell 31% Y/Y, largely from lower earnings in the U.S.

H1 new life sales were EUR 379M, down 6% Y/Y.

Accident and health insurance new premium production was EUR 124M, up 6% Y/Y; property & casualty new premium production was EUR 59M, down 9% Y/Y.

