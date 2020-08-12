As of June 30, 2020, HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM -16.1% ) reported cash and equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities at $32.9M, with current liabilities of ~$4.9M and non-current liabilities of $15.7M.

For Q2, net loss of $5M or -$0.09/share vs. $4.7M or -$0.17/share in year ago quarter.

Revenue of $1.96M (-66.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.17M .

Recently, HTG entered into a 10-year commercialization and distribution agreement with QIAGEN Manchester.

During the quarter, it launched the new HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel and made it commercially available for purchase in kit form or as a service in HTG’s VERI/O laboratory.

HTG signed three new European distributor agreements to promote HTG products and services in Nordic and Eastern European Countries.

HTG finished Q2 with 67 active programs, a net loss of 21 from December 31, 2019. In 1H20, despite having 32 programs time out because of lack of activity, the company was able to add 11 new programs and extend 18 others with selected bio-pharma customers that have partially reopened. It also added two new pharma customers, as stated in the Earnings Call Transcript.

Additionally, the company secured a $10M senior term loan from Silicon Valley Bank.

