Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +1.4% ) and the other companies developing the Mountain Valley Southgate natural gas pipeline expansion say they continue to target a 2021 startup for the project, even after North Carolina regulators denied a crucial water permit.

"Work on MVP is 92% complete and is targeted to enter service in early 2021," says a project spokesperson.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality denied the permit yesterday due to uncertainty around whether Equitrans will complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia; the Southgate project would extend the pipeline to delivery points in North Carolina.

The North Carolina rejection causes some analysts to question whether Equitrans will be able to finish Southgate by the end of 2021, if ever.