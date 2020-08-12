S&P just misses out on record close as techs take charge

The broader market finished points away from an all-time high as investors went back to familiar tech names.

The S&P closed up 1.4% at 3,380, just off February's record close of 3,386. The Dow ended up 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 2.1% after three days of underperformance.

All the megacaps finished comfortably in the green, led by Apple, up 3.4% , more than making up yesterday's losses.

Along with the Fab 5, the big chip names saw outsize gains. AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia are the top three performers in the tech sector and also the overall S&P. Nvidia caught a price target boost to $540/share from Cascend Securities.

The Information Technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) led the market from the late morning to the close, up 2.3% .

Tesla jumped 13% on enthusiasm for its 5-for-1 stock split.

Today's financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) rally was short-lived, even though rates were still higher. It was the only sector ending in the red. Profit-taking was likely one reason, with J.P. Morgan up the six previous sessions, while money is also rotating into the big tech move.

“The recovery so far has been very different (from 2009), the leaders have continued to lead” and the market won’t see a change in leadership from tech until there’s “a real economic recovery”, which may come with a vaccine approval, Tony Despirito, CIO of fundamental active equity at BlackRock, told CNBC.

Recovery trade stocks were hardest hit, with Carnival and Wynn among the weakest shares in the S&P.

Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) finished higher, up 2% , following a bigger drawdown in crude inventories than forecast. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) pared gains, ending up 0.2% .

Rates rose, but were off their highs. The 10-year yield was at 0.66%, up a little more than 1 basis point.