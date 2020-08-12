Liberty House has emerged as a strong candidate to buy Alcoa's (AA +0.6% ) 228K mt/year San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain, with the two companies given a window of around seven weeks to reach an agreement in exclusive talks, the Spanish government says.

The formalization of talks between the two parties comes amid a series of proposals to guarantee ongoing industrial activity and jobs at the plant, where Alcoa has been negotiating layoffs for as many as 600 workers.

The companies have been given a deadline of Sept. 27 to reach an agreement, which Alcoa says has suffered "significant and recurring financial losses" that are expected to continue.