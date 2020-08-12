Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) has collaborated with privately-held Scipher Medicine, to advance drug targets identified by latter for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Both the companies will jointly validate a suite of IBD targets, after which Galapagos has an exclusive option to progress up to five targets into further drug discovery and development.

Scipher eligible for upfront, opt-in and milestone payments, and financial terms for the agreement were not disclosed.

Galapagos will retain the rights for the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the selected target(s).