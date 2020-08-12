Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) sees fiscal Q3 worldwide net sales falling 35%-45% as retail and wholesale continue to contract, partly offset by strength in e-commerce channels.

FOSL climbs 4.7% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted loss per share of 28 cents comes in better than the average analyst estimate for a loss of $1.71 per share.

Compares with a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 worldwide net sales for the quarter ended July 4, 2020 of $259M beats consensus estimate of $182.1M and fell 48% Y/Y, reflecting COVID-19 related impacts on a global basis, including retail and wholesale closures, throughout much of the quarter.

On a constant currency basis, sales from Fossil's owned e-commerce websites jumped 138% and third party marketplace e-commerce sales climbed 20% Y/Y.

Q2 total revenue for watches of $209.5M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $168.8M.

Operating expenses for the quarter fell by 33% Y/Y to $177.4M.

Q2 gross margin of 54.3%, up 140 basis points vs. Q2 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

