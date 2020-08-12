SQM dips just before the close following a Reuters report that Chile's environmental regulator has withdrawn from its legal effort to defend the company's environmental compliance plan it approved last year, a decision that could prove a setback for the miner as it seeks to expand operations.

Chile's Environmental Superintendent also says it will launch a comprehensive review of the four major copper and lithium miners currently operating on the Atacama salt flat.

The regulator had approved SQM's $25M environmental plan in 2019, but the decision was rejected by a Chilean regional court at the behest of local communities; the regulator then had said it planned to take the battle to Chile's Supreme Court.