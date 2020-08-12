Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) Q2 results missed revenue estimates but beat on earnings thanks to cost-cutting efforts.

Revenue fell 61% Y/Y to $339.3M, missing by a narrow $10.14M. The $1.41 loss per share beat by $0.10.

Lyft says rides were up 78% in July compared to April's low.

Active riders plunged 60% Y/Y to 8.7M, below the 10.5M consensus. Revenue per active rider dipped 2% to $39.06.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $280.2M, lower than the company's guided $325M loss and the $290.8M loss consensus estimate.

Unrestricted cash and equivalents totaled $2.8B at the end of the quarter.

"In Q2, we successfully limited our Adjusted EBITDA loss, outperforming the outlook we shared on our Q1 call by more than 20%. We continued to take aggressive actions to reduce costs and increase our underlying unit economics in the quarter, which has put Lyft on track to achieve $300 million of annualized fixed cost savings by the end of the year. These steps position the Company to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability with 20 - 25% fewer rides than originally contemplated in our fourth quarter 2021 target," says CFO Brian Roberts.

Shares are up 2.15% in after hours action.

Press release.

