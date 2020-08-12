Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares plunge 15% AH following upside Q2 results with downside Q3 guidance.

Ecommerce unit sales increased 74% Y/Y to 6,713. ASP dropped to $25.4K from $30.7K a year earlier. Gross profit per ecommerce unit of $1,075 vs. $1,892 a earlier.

Vehicle revenue rose 44% to $170.5M. Product revenue was up 114% to $5.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $39M. Adjusted loss from operations was $40.1M.

"As demand increased and pricing became more stable through the second half of the quarter, we pivoted to start rebuilding inventory and continue to do so. These lower inventory levels prevented us from fulfilling all of the demand that materialized in the second half of the quarter," says CEO Paul Hennessy.

For Q3, Vroom expects $268-290M in revenue, well below consensus estimates for $344.65M.

More guidance: Ecommerce unit sales of 8.5K-8.8K, with average total revenue per unit of $23.5K, and average gross profit per unit of $1.6K-$1.7K. Total gross profit is seen at $16M-$18M.

Press release.

Previously: Vroom EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue; Ecommerce unit sales up 74% (Aug. 12 2020)