Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) prices its public offering of an additional $50.0M of 5.375% notes due 2024.

Issued at 100% of principal amount per note, resulting in a yield-to maturity of 5.373%.

CSWC rises 0.6% in after-hours trading.

The notes are a further issuance of $65.0M of 5.375% notes due 2024 issued on Sept. 27, 2019. and 10.0M more of the notes issued on Oct. 8, 2019, bringing the aggregate outstanding principal amount of CSWC's 5.375% notes due 2024 to $125.0M.

The notes will be treated as a single series with the existing notes indenture and will have the same terms as the existing notes.

Intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility.

However, through re-borrowings under its credit facility, Capital Southwest plans to make investments in lower middle market and upper middle market portfolio companies according to its investment objective and strategies, to make investments in marketable securities and other temporary investments, and for other general corporate purposes, including payment of operating expenses.