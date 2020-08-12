Enabling cost reduction and increasing operational efficiencies, Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTLF) strengthened its collaboration with upstream data visualization provider INT to provide next-level, real-time well visualization in both 2D and 3D.

Weatherford will embed INT's IVAAP framework into the Weatherford Centro digital well delivery software, advancing its data visualization capabilities.

On par with the software innovation in drilling and production, both the companies have built a strong relationship by embedding advanced HTML5 domain visualizations libraries and modules from INT in several Weatherford software applications.

