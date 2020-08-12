ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it plans to build an electric arc furnace steelmaking facility at AM/NS Calvert in Alabama, with construction expected to take 24 months.

Upon completion, the planned facility will be capable of producing 1.5M tons of steel slabs for the hot strip mill and producing steel grades required for AM/NS Calvert's end user markets.

ArcelorMittal says AM/NS Calvert is the world's most advanced steel finishing facility; it was originally built by Thyssenkrupp, with a total investment cost of ~$4B, and was acquired by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel as a joint venture in 2014.