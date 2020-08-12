On the hunt for a new TikTok? Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have recently held talks to buy lip-sync video app Dubsmash, a quickly rising rival to ByteDance's music-centric short-video phenomenon, The Information reports.

Those talks went far enough to center on a price tag in the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the report.

Dubsmash joins apps like Triller and Byte amid a rush to capitalize on TikTok's popularity, particularly as the Chinese app faces a U.S. ban spurred by the Trump administration (or a potential sale to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)).