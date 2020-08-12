GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II agree to acquire WCA Waste for US$1.21B.

GFL says the purchase will be financed in part via a $600M equity private placement and the balance through a combination of cash on hand and capacity under its revolving credit facility.

WCA has an established regional platform with a growing footprint across the midwest and southeast U.S., and generates ~$400M in annualized revenues.

Following the deal close, GFL will operate in nine provinces in Canada and in 27 states in the U.S.