Agree Realty's (NYSE:ADC) operating partnership, Agree Limited Partnership, priced a public offering of $350M, 2.900% senior unsecured notes due 2030; expected to close on August 17.

The public offering price for the notes was 99.927% of the principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 2.908%.

Proceeds will be used to fund acquisition and development activity and for general working capital purposes, including the reduction of the outstanding balance on the company's revolving credit facility.

"This offering, in combination with common equity proceeds raised through June 30, 2020, represents year-to-date capital raised in excess of $1.15B, further positioning Agree Realty and our best-in-class balance sheet to capitalize on investment opportunities." president & CEO Joey Agree commented.