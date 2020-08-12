United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it will add as many as 28 daily nonstop U.S. flights to Florida starting Nov. 6, as it bets on a rebound in leisure travelers heading to sunny skies.

The direct flights are from non United hub cities in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa in Florida.

The new flights represent "United's largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go," says the carrier's VP of domestic network planning, adding that many U.S. travelers are choosing Florida instead of international destinations.

United's move comes amid modest signs of improving air travel demand, as the TSA said it screened more passengers than at any time since the coronavirus pandemic first began to ravage the air travel industry.