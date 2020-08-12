NiSource (NYSE:NI) priced an underwritten public offering of $1.25B principal amount of its 0.950% senior notes due 2025 and $750M principal amount of its 1.700% senior notes due 2031.

Offer closing expected on August 18.

Expects to use partial proceeds to pay the purchase price and related expenses in connection with NiSource's offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding debt securities which was announced separately (Tender offer) earlier today.

Besides general corporate purposes, remaining proceeds to be used for redeeming certain of its outstanding debt securities which are not purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer, as well as prepay all of its outstanding privately placed 5.89% series D senior notes due November 28, 2025.